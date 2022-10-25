Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI): One man was arrested for allegedly raping a mentally challenged minor girl in Mumbai's MRA Marg police station area on Tuesday.

Search for the second accused is underway.

Also Read | PGIMER Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 137 Senior Residents and Other Posts, Apply Online at pgimer.edu.in.

An FIR was registered at MRA Marg police station in Mumbai under Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)