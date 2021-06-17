Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) A 35-year-old man died on Thursday evening in suburban Mulund after the compound wall of a house collapsed and he was trapped underneath, said a civic official.

The incident took place around 7.30 pm at Wayde Chawl in Kalpadevi Pada on LBS Road, he said.

Dilip Verma, the victim, was trapped under the wall's debris, a fire brigade official said.

He was rescued and taken to civic-run Agarwal hospital in Mulund, but the doctors declared him brought dead.

Mumbai has been receiving heavy rains over the last few days.

