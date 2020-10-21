Mumbai, Oct 21 (PTI) The Mumbai police have busted an online prostitution racket and rescued four women from the western suburbs here, an official said on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, the crime branch's unit-8 laid a trap near a hotel in Kandivali west on Tuesday evening and detained a pimp and rescued a woman, the official said.

Also Read | How to Remove Password From a PDF File on Your Smartphone.

On interrogation, the police found that a prostitution racket was being operated online, wherein the main accused, who is absconding, had registered his mobile number with a website and supplied women to people who contacted him, he said.

Working on the information, the police raided a house in Dahisar, from where three women were rescued and three pimps were apprehended, he said.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: How to Vote Using EVM and VVPAT? Watch ECI’s Tutorial Video.

Further probe revealed that the arrested accused had trafficked these women from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, by promising them good jobs, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)