India News | Mumbai Police Arrests Another Accused in Bandra Stone-pelting Case; Arrest Count Reaches 19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI): The Mumbai police on Friday arrested another accused individual in connection with the Bandra Garib Nagar stone pelting case, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 19.

Of these, the Mumbai Police produced 15 accused individuals before the Bandra Court on Thursday. The court has remanded them to police custody until May 26.

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Meanwhile, three more accused persons are set to be produced before the court today in connection with this case.

Among the 19 arrested, one is a minor, who has been sent to a Children's Remand Room.

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The Mumbai Police investigation is ongoing, and further arrests may be made in this case in the coming days.

The incident followed violence during an anti-encroachment drive near Bandra railway station in Mumbai, where stones were allegedly pelted at security personnel.

The Mumbai Police stated that they arrested 16 individuals for allegedly pelting stones and paver blocks at police personnel during the anti-encroachment drive conducted near Bandra railway station (East) on Wednesday. The accused were produced before the Bandra Court earlier in the day.

According to officials, the stone-pelting continued for nearly an hour before the situation was brought under control. Five police personnel sustained serious injuries, including one officer who suffered a fractured hand and another who sustained a broken nose. Ten others received minor injuries.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said police had gained complete control over the situation.

Addressing a press conference, Fadnavis said some "miscreants" attempted to disrupt the demolition operation being carried out by Western Railway authorities.

"Some miscreants pelted stones on the police force while the demolition drive was underway. The police have gained total control over the situation. Police have also arrested those who were responsible for inciting violence," Fadnavis said.

Meanwhile, the demolition drive was launched by Western Railway on May 19 to clear unauthorised structures from railway land as part of infrastructure expansion and redevelopment projects. The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) had recently auctioned nearby land to private developers for modernisation work. (ANI)

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