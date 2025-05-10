Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Saturday issued an order prohibiting the use of firecrackers, fireworks, and rockets within the limits of Brihanmumbai from May 11 to June 9 due to tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack.

"In exercise of powers conferred upon me by clause (u) of sub-section (1) of section 33 read with sub section 2 of the section 10 of the Maharashtra Police Act, XXIl of 1951, I Akbar Pathan, Dy. Commissioner of Police (Operations), Brihan Mumbai hereby make the following order. No persons shall let off or throw any fire crackers/firework or send up any rocket including a chidi in or upon any place in the limits of Brihan Mumbai for the period from 11th May, 2025 to 09th June, 2025 (Both days inclusive)," Akbar Pathan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (operations), Brihan Mumbai stated in a letter.

"I, further direct that this order shall be promulgated in Brihan Mumbai by affixing copies thereof at prominent public places and by announcing the same on loudspeakers/megaphones," it added.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump announced that both nations had agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire."

Claiming that US mediation played a key role, Trump praised the leadership of both countries for choosing "common sense and great intelligence" to de-escalate the crisis.

Sharing a post on social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

In the early hours of Saturday, four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes, sources told ANI, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate. India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control. (ANI)

