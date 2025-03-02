Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): Mumbai Police have arrested a key suspect, Roshan Bhaskar Dudwadkar, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, dismantling a large-scale human trafficking and forged passport operation, officials said on Sunday.

According to police, Dudwadkar and his accomplice, Rajesh Panchal, were involved in illegally facilitating the migration of 80 Indian citizens to countries such as Canada, the Netherlands, Turkey, and Poland using forged travel documents.

The Foreign Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) alerted the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Mumbai, about Dudwadkar's suspicious activities on February 28, 2025. A team led by Senior Police Inspector Milind Kathe detained Dudwadkar at the airport. The 50-year-old passport agent, residing in Andheri East, was identified as a central figure in the operation, said the police.

The FRRO provided a detailed list of passengers, including their fake and original passport details and travel itineraries. Investigations revealed that Rajesh Panchal orchestrated the creation of forged passports and visas, charging exorbitant fees ranging from Rs30 to Rs50 lakh per passenger. Panchal collaborated with Dudwadkar to ensure smooth clearance at the airport by accompanying passengers and presenting counterfeit documents.

Dudwadkar reportedly earned Rs 50,000 per passenger for his involvement. The duo is accused of exploiting loopholes in the immigration system since June 2023 to defraud Indian authorities, said the police. (ANI)

