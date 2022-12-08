Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): The Mumbai Police busted a gang allegedly involved in making fake Aadhaar and PAN cards and arrested one person in connection with the matter from the Goregaon area, said police on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Shyam Narayan Mishra.

Mumbai's Goregaon Police have also seized more than 30 fake Aadhaar cards and 15 PAN cards from the accused.

The Police said that the gang used to make fake PAN and Aadhaar cards without documents.

This gang used to take Rs 1,100 for making one Aadhaar card and Rs 500 for a PAN card.

Police have also seized printer, computer and bogus documents along with other items from the accused's office. Apart from this, more than six Aadhaar cards and PAN cards were found with one name.

The accused person was running a centre in the Prem Nagar area of Goregaon.

The police had received information that in the Goregaon area, a person was involved in making fake documents by charging people money.

"A dummy customer was sent to make an Aadhaar card, the accused took Rs 1,000 from him. At that time, the investigation team of Goregaon police laid a trap and raided the accused Mishra's centre from where bogus Aadhaar cards and bogus PAN cards of more than 30 different names were seized," the police added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

