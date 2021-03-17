Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): Newly appointed Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale on Wednesday asserted that Mumbai Police is under turmoil due to some "bad instances" and promised to regain the glory and pride of their department.

Addressing a press conference after taking charge of the Mumbai Police, Commissioner Nagrale said, "At present, the Mumbai Police is undergoing turmoil due to some bad instances that have occurred. I won't comment on the ongoing investigation. We will regain the glory and pride of Mumbai Police."

"We will act as per law and I will instruct all officers that they should perform their duties by the law," he added.

Nagrale refrained from commenting on the ongoing probe in several cases by the agencies.

"I won't comment on the cases which are currently under probe. Because that won't be the right thing to do. All the departments and agencies -- be it NIA or local police are performing their duties and investigating their respective cases," he said.

Hemant Nagrale has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Mumbai Police, replacing Param Bir Singh, announced the Maharashtra government on Wednesday

Singh has been given the responsibility of the Home Guards Department, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh informed in a tweet.

The decision came against the backdrop of the meeting between NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday. Earlier Deshmukh had said that appropriate action would be taken based on investigation agencies' findings in the Antilia bomb scare case.

Nagrale, IPS 1987 Batch Maharashtra Cadre, studied in Bhadrawati, District Chandrapur, till the sixth standard in ZP School. After that, he educated in Nagpur in Patwardhan High School. He pursued his graduation in BE (Mechanical) From VRCE Nagpur (now VNIT) and post-graduation in Master of Finance Management (JBIMS, Mumbai).(ANI)

