Mumbai, Jan 25 (PTI) The Mumbai police penalised 2,568 motorists for flouting road safety rules and nabbed 50 wanted persons during a special drive in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, said an official.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu Approves 412 Gallantry Awards and Other Defence Decorations to … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

Thousands of policemen from the city's 93 police stations were led by five additional commissioners and several senior officers during the combing operations that also saw the arrest of 100 persons facing non-bailable warrants, he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Man Working on Power Pole Dies of Electric Shock in Thane.

Action was taken in 139 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, while swords and other sharp weapons were recovered from 41 places, said the official.

Police teams raided 70 places, including gambling dens, over the alleged sale of liquor in violation of norms. They arrested 42 people who had been barred from entering the city limits.

As many as 7,406 vehicles were checked during the drive and 2,568 motorists were penalised for traffic violations. Five were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, said the official.

The police searched 844 hotels, lodges and similar places during the drive. They also fined 341 illegal hawkers, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)