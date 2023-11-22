Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): Mumbai police registered a complaint filed by actress Karishma Tanna's husband Varun Bangera and actor Sameer Kochhar on a housing fraud case, said Andheri Police.

Actress Karishma Tanna's husband Varun Bangera and actor Sameer Kochhar have filed a complaint of fraud at the Andheri police station against two people who are owners of a real estate development firm, alleging that they committed fraud in the name of selling flats in Bandra.

Police said that Proneet Prem Nath and his wife Ameesha are accused of defrauding the complainant's family of Rs 1.03 crore in the name of selling a flat at their construction site in Bandra in 2022.

According to the complaint, Kochhar and Karishma Tanna's husband Varun Bangera had decided to buy two flats after their marriages in 2020 from Proneet Nath and his wife Ameesha in the Pali area of Bandra West.

Kochhar bought the flat for Rs 1 crore 95 lakh and Bangera for Rs 90 lakh. For this Kochhar paid Rs 58 lakh 50 thousand and Bangera paid Rs 44 lakh 66 thousand, after this in June 2023, the accused said that they did not want to sell the flat, but it was revealed that the concerned flat was already sold.

Andheri Police of Mumbai has registered a case against the accused husband and wife under sections 409 and 420 of IPC and started an investigation.

Further investigation is underway. More information is awaited. (ANI)

