Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) The Mumbai police have in last two months registered 12,390 cases for wrong-side driving and also removed 13,430 abandoned vehicles from streets, an official said on Monday.

Also, there were 18 cases of gutka seizure worth over Rs 80 lakh last week, while drugs worth over Rs 30 lakh were also seized in 21 cases in a drive conducted last week, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, said in a Twitter post.

Pandey, who was appointed as the city police chief in February, also informed that there have been 4,214 cases of riding two-wheelers without helmet in the last couple of months.

Some builders not following the noise pollution norms were booked in Santacruz and other areas of the city, he said.

In the Antop Hill area, the police were initiating action to cancel a bond taken from a builder for not following the noise pollution rules, he said.

Pandey recently asked officials of his department to take action against traffic norm violators, hawkers and builders who create noise pollution, and to remove the abandoned vehicles from roads.

