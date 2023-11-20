Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Mumbai Police has registered a case against Riyaz Bhati, a close henchman of underworld don Chhota Shakeel for threatening a witness in an extortion case.

The complainant alleged that Riyaz Bhati and his close aides kept threatening him from June 2022 to November 4, 2023 and told him not to go to the court to testify and if he went, he should testify in favor of Riyaz Bhati, failing which he would face death. The complainant said that the aides of Bhati had threatened to kill him.

Based on the complainant, Khar police registered a case against accused Riyaz Bhati and his close relatives under sections 195 (A), 506 (2) and 34 of IPC (Fabricating of false evidence, Criminal intimidation, Criminal conduct with common intention) and started further investigation.

Riyaz Bhati, who is also an aide of Mumbai's underworld Don Dawood Abrahim, was arrested by the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch from the Andheri area in connection with the extortion case lodged at Mumbai's Goregaon Police station.

Riyaz Bhati was named in the FIR against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in an extortion case. "Riyaz Bhati's name is also mentioned in the same FIR which has been registered against Param Bir Singh in an extortion case", the police had said.

Police alleged that Bhati used to collect money from bar and restaurant owners and send it to suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze.

Earlier, Rehnuma Bhati, estranged wife of Riyaz Bhati had also filed a complaint alleging rape and molestation by her husband Riyaz Bhati in Mumbai's Santacruz police station. (ANI)

