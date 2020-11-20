Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Mumbai's Amboli Police has registered a First Information Report based on 'Zero FIR' filed by Bihar Police in connection with the TV actor Akshat Utkarsh death case.

The FIR was registered under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (acts by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Amboli police officials said on Thursday.

On September 27 this year, Utkarsh's body was found at his residence in the Andheri area of western suburbs after he allegedly died by suicide.

Amboli police had initially registered an Accidental Death Record (ADR) in the death case.

Bihar Police registered a Zero FIR at Utkarsh's hometown Muzaffarpur based on the actor's family's complaint against his girlfriend and her sister. The Zero FIR has been transferred to Amboli police from Bihar as per the procedure.

Amboli police officials said that they are investigating the matter. (ANI)

