Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): Mumbai's Trombay Police foiled a weapons smuggling attempt, arrested two suspects and confiscated eight country-made pistols and 15 live cartridges from their possession, an official said.

The accused have been identified as Sanjay Mali and Sinu Padigala, the police said.

The arrests were made following a tip-off about an impending weapons smuggling operation. Acting on this confidential information, the police set up a trap, successfully apprehending the suspects, the official said.

A case has been registered under the Arms Act against the accused, who are now in custody, the police said.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

