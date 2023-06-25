Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): A portion of a building in Mumbai's Rajawadi Colony, Ghatkopar (East) collapsed on Saturday following heavy rainfall, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

Some portions of the ground plus the upper three floors of buildings collapsed. Two people are stranded in the building, said the official.

Also Read | GST Scam: Rs 15,000 Crore Fraud Exposes How Aadhaar Data of Poor Misused To Generate Electronic Way Bills; 15 Accused Arrested So Far.

Two persons from the third floor were rescued, and two are stranded on the first floor of the building.

A rescue operation for two trapped persons is in progress. As of now, no injuries have been reported.

Also Read | Mumbai Horror: Woman Receives 32 Stitches After Being Attacked With Sharp Objects by Neighbours for Feeding Stray Animals in Bhuleshwar, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Out of three rescued, one male person was rescued from under the rubble aged about 30 yrs. He refused to go hospital, added the BMC.

Mumbai fire brigade, Police, Ward Staff, 108 Ambulance and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) have been mobilised for the rescue operation, said an official.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)