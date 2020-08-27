Mumbai, Aug 27 (PTI) The tally of COVID-19 cases in the financial capital increased to 1,40,882 on Thursday with 1,350 more persons testing positive, while the death toll rose to 7,532 after 30 patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the number of recovered cases increased to 1,13,577 with 834 more COVID-19 patients getting discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.

Also Read | COVID-19 Tests in Delhi: Centre Pressuring Arvind Kejriwal Govt to Reduce Testing? Home Ministry Refutes Allegation.

According to the civic body, the citys recovery rate is 81 per cent at present.

The BMC said the city has 19,460 active COVID-19 patients currently.

Also Read | Tipu Sultan Was Son of This Soil Who Fought Against British for Freedom, Says Karnataka BJP Leader A H Vishwanath.

It said out of the 30 deaths, 27 COVID-19 patients had various co-morbidites.

According to the BMC, the citys average growth rate of COVID-19 cases is 0.81 per cent, while the average doubling rate is 86 days.

The BMC has done more than 7.34 lakh COVID-19 tests in the city so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)