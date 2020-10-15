Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,36,725 with the addition of 2,119 new cases, while 46 fresh deaths took the toll to 9,598 on Thursday, the city civic body said.

The tally of fresh cases and fatalities was lower compared to Wednesday when 2,211 new COVID-19 infections and 48 fatalities were recorded.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) 1,970 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitalsin the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 2,03,467.

At presently, the city's COVID-19 recovery rate is 86 per cent and it has 20,922 active cases, the civic body said.

On Wednesday, the financial capital had crossed the milestone of 2 lakh recovered patients.

The BMC said it has done 13.10 lakh COVID-19 tests so far.

The city has an average growth rate of 0.90 per cent, while the average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 77 days, it said.

According to the BMC, the city has 9,459 sealed buildings and 632containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old style tenements).

The civic body seals a building or declares an area containment zone on finding one or more COVID-19 patients there.

