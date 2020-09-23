Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,90,138 on Wednesday with the addition of 2,360 new cases, while 52 fresh deaths took the toll to 8,601, the city civic body said.

The financial capital has recorded over 2,300 daily COVID-19 cases for the fifth time in September and more than 50 fatalities in 24 hours for the fourth time so far this month.

According to daily update issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), out of more than 10.35 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted so far, 1,90,138 people have tested positive for the infection.

The civic body said 1,884 patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours following recovery.

It said Mumbai's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases stood at 81 per cent and out of 1,90,138 patients recorded so far, 1,54,088 have already been discharged from hospitals.

According to the BMC, at present Mumbai has 27,063 active COVID-19 cases.

It said the number of sealed buildings, where one or more COVID-19 patients had been found, increased to 10,319 from 10,065 on Tuesday.

The number of containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old style tenements) stood at 633 from 617, respectively.

