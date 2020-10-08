Mumbai, Oct 8 (PTI) Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,22,761 with the addition of 2,823 new cases - second highest one-day count - while 48 fresh deaths took the toll to 9,293 on Thursday, the city civic body said.

The financial capital recorded over 2,800 cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The civic body said 2,823 new patients tested positive in Mumbai, taking its tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,22,761, while the toll rose to 9,293 with 48 fresh fatalities.

Mumbai had recorded the highest-ever daily count of 2,848 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The BMC said the number of recovered COVID-19 patients increased to 1,86,675 with 2,933 more people getting discharged from hospitals.

According to the civic body, at present Mumbai has a recovery rate of 83 per cent and thecity has 24,789 active cases.

So far, the BMC has conducted 12.18 lakh COVID-19 tests.

A civic official said the city has 10,099sealed buildings and 643 containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old style tenements).

The civic body seals a building or declares a containment zone on finding one or more COVID-19 patients there.

