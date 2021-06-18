Mumbai, Jun 18 (PTI) The COVID-19 infection tally in Mumbai on Friday increased by 762 and the death toll went up by 19. The caseload in the city thus rose to 7,19,941 and death toll to 15,266, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The improved situation in terms of positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy should qualify the city for `level 1' in the Maharashtra government's five-level categorization, but the BMC indicated that existing restrictions of level 3 category would not be eased immediately.

The metropolis had, on Thursday. witnessed 666 new cases and 20 deaths.

With 68 people getting discharged during the day, the recovery count stood at 6,87,550, or 95 per cent of the caseload, leaving Mumbai with 14,860 active cases.

With 30,447 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in Mumbai so far reached 67,53,666.

The average growth rate of cases between June 11 and June 17 was 0.9 per cent, while the time taken for the caseload to double was 734 days, civic data showed.

The city has 18 containment zones and 85 sealed buildings.

The Maharashtra government's disaster management department on Friday said Mumbai's COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 3.79 per cent from 4.40 per cent last week, while the oxygen bed occupancy came down to 23.56 per cent from 27.12 per cent.

This, it said, upgraded the country's financial capital to level one, which allows a further easing of curbs.

However, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal hinted that level 3 norms will continue for some time.

"In Mumbai, 600 to 700 new COVID-19 patients were found even today, whereas this number should be less than 500. If positivity rate dips to around 1 to 1.5 per cent, then we can say that the COVID-19 situation is under control," Chahal said.

The BMC had kept Mumbai in level 3 this week, though state government's norms would have placed it under level two.

The civic chief also hinted that suburban train travel may not be permitted for all immediately. The BMC would first permit women to travel as and when a decision on this issue is taken, Chahal added.

"The situation needs to improve further to get Mumbai in level 2, after which this decision (on suburban travel) will be taken," he said.

