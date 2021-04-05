Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) Red sandalwood worth Rs 1.78 crore was seized and four people arrested in a Mumbai Crime Branch operation, an official said on Monday.

The seizure of the sandalwood, that was being brought in from neighbouring Karnataka, and arrests took place on Saturday after a tip off, he added.

He said 1,779 kilograms of sandalwood was seized from a godown in Andheri.

The official identified the accused as Prasad Khamkar (33), Manish Patyani (35), Nishant Malhotra (42) and Harendra Tiwari (48).

