Mumbai, Sep 29 (PTI) Mumbai's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,02,488 on Tuesday with a single-day addition of 1,713 fresh cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With 49 more patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 8,880, it said.

Also Read | Schools in Andhra Pradesh Will Re-Open From November 2, Says CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

A total of 2,319 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,67,202.

Mumbai's case recovery rate now stands at 82 per cent, while the average growth rate of cases is 1.05 per cent and the average doubling rate is 66 days, the BMC said, adding that the megapolis now have 26,001 active cases.

Also Read | Hathras Gangrape Case: Family of Deceased Girl, Bhim Army Workers Protest Outside Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

The BMC has tested more than 11 lakh samples so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)