Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) Mumbai reported over 1,100 COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row on Thursday, taking the tally to 3,22,843, while five more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

The financial capital reported 1,145 new COVID-19 cases, slightly down from 1,167, the highest daily spike in about four months, on Wednesday, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s updated data.

This was the second day in a row when the city recorded over 1,100 COVID-19 cases, keeping with the upward trend witnessed in the last two weeks.

The fresh cases pushed the tally of COVID-19 infections in Mumbai to 3,22,843, while the death toll rose to 11,458 with the addition of five fatalities, the BMC said.

According to the BMC data, with 463 more patients recovering from COVID-19, the number of discharged persons jumped to 3,01,520, about 94 per cent of the tally.

With the new infections being more than the recovered patients, the number of active cases increased to 8,997 from 8,320 a day before.

The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city has increased to 0.25 per cent from 0.17 per cent on last Thursday, while the average doubling rate went down to 273 days from 417 days a week ago.

The number of tests done so far increased to 32,08,685 after 23,351 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, the data stated.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries in Mumbai has crossed the 2-lakh mark.

According to a BMC official, 9,237 people - 4,506 healthcare and 4,731 frontline workers - were administered COVID-19 vaccines at 36 centres in Mumbai on Thursday, taking the number of inoculated people since January 16 to 2,09,151.

The officials said of the 9,237 people, 3,354 were administered the second dose, taking the number of such beneficiaries to 17,111.

The civic body, with help from the police and Railway authorities, has launched a massive campaign to take action against people roaming without face masks in public places.

