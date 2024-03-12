Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI): Scaffolding from the 16th floor of an under-construction building collapsed at Kalpana Chawla Chowk, Soni Wadi, Borivali West on Tuesday. Three people were dead and one is in critical condition, informed BMC officials.

The incident took place in the afternoon. The four who got injured were immediately shifted to Kandivali Shatabdi Hospital.

Out of four three were brought dead and one was admitted to the hospital in critical condition and is undergoing treatment, informed Medical Officer, Dr Mantri.

More details into the matter are awaited. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

