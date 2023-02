Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) Mumbai on Sunday reported 12 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally here to 11,55,362, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,747, a civic official said.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia Arrested: CBI Arrests Delhi Deputy CM in Liquor Excise Policy Case After Eight Hours of Questioning.

The recovery count increased by two in the last 24 hours to reach 11,35,573, which left the active caseload at 42, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

Also Read | Delhi Police Registers Case Over Ruckus Between AAP, BJP Councillors in Civic Centre.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent, the caseload doubling time is 2,09,978 days, and the overall growth rate of cases between February 19 and 25 stood at 0.0003 per cent.

So far, 1,87,52,309 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,213 in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)