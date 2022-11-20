Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI) Mumbai on Sunday recorded 15 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 11,54,794, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The toll remained unchanged at 19,743, while the count of recoveries reached 11,34,917 after 30 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, the city currently has 134 active cases and the recovery rate is at 98.3 per cent.

The overall growth rate between November 13 and 19 was 0.002 per cent, while the doubling rate is 38,159 days, it stated.

As many as 2,996 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the city to 1,85,30,455.

