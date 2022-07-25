Mumbai, Jul 25 (PTI) Mumbai on Monday reported 176 COVID-19 cases, a 26 per cent drop from the 238 recorded a day earlier, and three deaths, a civic official said.

It took the tally in the metropolis to 11,23,088 and the toll to 19,643, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

Only 19 of the 176 new cases are symptomatic, the official added.

The recovery count increased by 264 to touch 11,01,619, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 1,826, he said.

BMC data showed 1,77,72,597 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Mumbai so far, including 8,358 during the day.

The recovery rate was 98 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between July 18 and 24 stood at 0.023 per cent, according to civic data.

