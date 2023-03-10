Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) Mumbai on Friday reported 21 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally here to 11,55,503, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,747, a civic official said.

The addition to the tally has crossed the 20-mark for the first time since December 10 last year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

On Thursday, Mumbai had reported 18 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths, he pointed out.

The recovery count increased by 11 to touch 11,35,664, leaving the city with an active caseload of 92, he said.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent, while the caseload doubling time is 70,907 days.

So far, 1,87,67,009 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city, including 999 in the last 24 hours.

The overall growth rate of cases between March 3 and 9 was 0.0012 per cent, as per civic data.

