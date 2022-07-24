Mumbai, Jul 24 (PTI) Mumbai on Sunday recorded 238 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking the tally in the metropolis to 11,22,912 and the toll to 19,640, a civic official said.

Also Read | National Herald Case: Delhi Police Hired 100 Photographers To Capture Congress Moves During Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi's ED Questioning.

The addition to the tally was less than the 266 recorded a day earlier, he pointed out.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Sex Racket Busted By Thane Police, Three Women Rescued.

Only 33 of the new cases are symptomatic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

The recovery count increased by 274 during the day to touch 11,01,455, leaving the city with an active caseload of 1,817, he said.

The overall number of coronavirus tests in Mumbai reached 1,77,64,239, including 9,385 carried out on Sunday, he said.

As per civic data, the recovery rate stands at 98 per cent and the growth in overall cases between July 17 and 23 was 0.024 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)