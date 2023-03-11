Mumbai, Mar 11 (PTI) Mumbai on Saturday recorded 25 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 11,55,528, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Also Read | H3N2 Virus Outbreak in India: More Patients Reporting Pneumonia-Like Conditions, Ear Fullness.

While the toll remained unchanged at 19,747, the number of active cases in the city has crossed the 100 mark and stands at 105, he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Class Nine Student Complains of Stomach Pain, Doctors Find She Was Pregnant; One Booked Under POCSO Act.

The city had on Friday reported 21 new cases and zero fatality.

According to the BMC bulletin, the count of recoveries reached 11,35,676, as 12 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

With this, the city's recovery rate stands at 98.3 per cent, while the average doubling rate was 62,758 days, it said.

As many as 901 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total of tests conducted in the city to 1,87,67,910.

The growth rate of infections in the city between March 4 and March 10 was 0.0013 per cent, the bulletin stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)