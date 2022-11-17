Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Mumbai on Thursday reported 26 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,54,758, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,742, a civic official said.

This was a dip from the 30 cases reported a day earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out.

The recovery count increased by 42 in the last 24 hours to touch 11,34,824, leaving the city with an active caseload of 198, he said.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate was 98.3 per cent and the caseload doubling time was 27,419 days.

The overall growth rate of cases between November 10 and 16 was 0.003 per cent.

So far, 1,85,20,063 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city, including 3,674 in the last 24 hours, as per civic data.

