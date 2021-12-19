Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) Mumbai reported 336 COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday, taking its tally to 7,67,127 and toll to 16,365, a civic official said.

Also Read | Karnataka: 7 Arrested for Desecrating Shivaji Maharaj's Statue in Bengaluru.

As many as 201 people were discharged during the day, leaving the metropolis with 2,081 active cases, he said.

Also Read | CAIT Urges Centre To Suspend Amazon E-Commerce Portal Immediately.

With 40,857 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in Mumbai went up to 1,31,78,058.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed the caseload doubling time was 2,288 days and the recovery rate stood at 97 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)