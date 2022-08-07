Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) Mumbai on Sunday reported 465 COVID-19 cases and one fatality, taking the tally to 11,27,547 and the toll to 19,659, a civic official said.

It is the fifth day in a row when the addition to the tally was more than 400, while the figure for Sunday was slightly lower than the 486 cases reported on Saturday, he said.

Of the 465 cases, only 36 are symptomatic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official added.

The recovery count increased by 321 during the day to touch 11,05,154, leaving the city with an active caseload of 2,734, he said.

Civic data showed the recovery rate was 98 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases in the period between July 31 and August 6 was 0.033 per cent.

It also revealed the overall number of coronavirus tests carried out so far in Mumbai was 1,78,90,830, including 8,261 in the last 24 hours.

The caseload doubling time was 2,142 days, as per the civic data.

