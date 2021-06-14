Mumbai, Jun 14 (PTI) Mumbai on Monday reported 529 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since February 16 when the addition to the tally was 461, while the day also saw 19 deaths, as well as the lowest number of tests for the month of June, a civic official said.

The caseload of the country's financial capital is now 7,17,108 and the toll stands at 15,202, he said.

The number of tests conducted in the last 24 hours at 20,133, however, was the lowest in the month of June, taking the overall number of tests in the metropolis to 66,40,641, the official pointed out.

As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data, the average growth rate of cases between June 7 and 13 has dipped to 0.10 per cent, while the time taken for the caseload to double is now 672 days.

The city has 21 containment zones and 97 sealed buildings, the civic data showed.

Mumbai had witnessed 11,163 COVID-19 cases on April 4, the highest in a single day, while May saw a record toll of 99.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)