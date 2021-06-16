Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) Mumbai on Wednesday reported more than 800 fresh coronavirus positive cases after a gap of ten days and 11 fatalities, taking the tally to 7,18,513 and the toll to 15,227 while 1,300 patients recovered in the day, as per the civic data.

At 830, the fresh cases surged by 255 compared to 575 cases recorded on Tuesday while the number of new fatalities fell by three compared to the previous day.

On June 5, the financial capital had recorded 866 cases. The cases fell to 529 on June 14, the lowest since February 16.

Mumbai is now left with 14,907 active cases after 1,300 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of overall recoveries to 6,86,125, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With 29,588 new tests, the number of samples tested in the last 24 hours in Mumbai increased to 66,93,910, it said.

Mumbai's case recovery rate now stands at 95 per cent while the average growth rate of the cases between June 9 and June 15 was 0.9 per cent. The case doubling rate is 727 days, as per the civic body.

Presently, Mumbai has 20 active containment zones in slums and chawls while the number of active sealed buildings is 86, the BMC said.

The financial capital had reported the highest 11,163 COVID-19 cases in a day on April 4 this year and the highest 90 fatalities on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.

