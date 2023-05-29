Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) Mumbai on Monday reported seven COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,63,765, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,772, a civic official said.

The city witnessed 11 cases on Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

The recovery count increased by two to touch 11,43,907, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 86, he added.

So far, 1,88,74,179 coronavirus tests have been conducted, including 357 in the last 24 hours, he said.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent, the overall growth rate of cases between May 23 to May 28 is 0.0010 per cent, and the caseload doubling time is 70,480 days.

