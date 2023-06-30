Mumbai, Jun 30 (PTI) A 66-year-old man died on Friday after falling from his seat in a BEST bus in Mumbai, an official said.

The route number 115 bus was on its way from CSMT to NCPA in south Mumbai when the incident took place near Nariman Point at around 5:15pm, he said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Headless Decomposed Carcass of Tiger Found in Satpura Reserve’s Core Area; Officials Confirm Poaching.

"Passenger Pandurang Laxman Ratate suffered an injury to his chin and lost consciousness. He was rushed to nearby GT Hospital in an ambulance by BEST staff. He died at 6:30pm while undergoing treatment," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)