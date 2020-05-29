India News | Mumbai: Senior Inspector Transferred After Protest by SP Leader Abu Azmi over Migrant Workers' Issue

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI): A Senior Inspector of Mumbai Police was transferred allegedly after a protest against her by Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra President Abu Azmi over the migrant workers' issue.

Senior Inspector Shalini Sharma was transferred from Nagpada police station to Chembur police station. While Senior Inspector Jayaprakash Bhonsle was transferred from Chembur police station to Nagpada PS.

Mumbai Police spokesperson Pranay Ashok confirmed the transfers.

The background to this development was that many migrant workers had gathered at Nagpada police station on May 27. They were called by Nagpada police to register their names for the Shramik Special Express scheduled to depart from Mumbai on May 28.

The train was subsequently cancelled due to some reason. The police then asked the migrant workers to go back home and come the next time. Abu Azmi came to know of the incident and he went to protest at the Nagpada police station.

A video went viral in which Abu Azmi was seen protesting against the police. He went on to demand that the Senior Inspector of Nagpada should be suspended immediately. (ANI)

