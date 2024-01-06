Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): Several museums in Mumbai, including the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum, received threatening emails warning about bomb blasts, officials said on Friday.

As per officials, the threatening mails were sent to major museums, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum in Colaba and the Nehru Science Centre in Worli.

Also Read | US Horror: Nurse Allegedly Replaces Fentanyl IV Bags With Tap Water in Oregon, 10 Dead.

The police and bomb disposal squad investigated the museums that received the emails, but no trace of explosives was found, they said.

An investigation into this matter is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | India Closed Window It Was 'Foolish Enough' To Open, Says EAM S Jaishankar on Article 370 Abrogation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)