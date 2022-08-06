Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) A stock broker was arrested for allegedly molesting a smalltime actor on the pretext of helping her land a film role, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Gang-Rape of 35-Year-Old Woman in Bhandara Sparks Outrage; CM Eknath Shinde Orders Immediate Probe.

Stock broker Jignesh Mehta (48) had called the 25-year-old woman to a hotel in Andheri East on Friday night claiming he wanted her to meet a film producer, the MIDC police station official said quoting the complaint.

Also Read | Income Tax Department Raids Film Producers, Distributors in Tamil Nadu.

"However, Mehta allegedly started touching her inappropriately in the hotel room, where no third person was present. The complainant managed to escape from the room and called the police from the reception of the hotel. Staffers stopped Mehta there till police arrived," he said.

He was arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force to outrage modesty of woman), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other offences after the woman filed a complaint, the official added.

The woman has told police she got acquainted with Mehta at a party in Chembur where the two exchanged phone numbers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)