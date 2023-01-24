Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested three persons of a gang who allegedly posed as officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and decamped with 3 kg gold and Rs 25 lakh from the offices of a bullion trader in Zaveri Bazaar area of south Mumbai, an official said.

The police managed to apprehend three accused, including a woman, within 24 hours of the theft that took place on Monday afternoon, he said.

The arrested accused and their three accomplices, posing as ED officials, entered two offices of a bullion trader in Zaveri Bazaar and inquired about the owner, the official said.

The accused started checking various documents at the establishments and assaulted some workers. They handcuffed one of the labourers and took him to the other office, he said.

None of the workers suspected anything amiss, as the accused appeared confident in their mannerisms. They decamped with 3 kg of gold and Rs 25 lakh cash, the official said.

When the bullion trader checked with owners of the other establishments in the area, he was asked to approach the police, as the raid had been fake, he said.

Police teams were formed and with the help of technical evidence, two of the accused were nabbed from Mumbai and the woman was tracked down in Ratnagiri, the official said, adding that three others are still at large.

The accused had used a car in the crime, which is yet to be traced. At least 2.5 kg of stolen gold and Rs 15 lakh cash has been recovered, he said.

A case under section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 120-B (conspiracy), and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, the official said.

