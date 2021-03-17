Mumbai, Mar 17 (PTI) The Maharashtra unit of the BJP on Wednesday termed the transfer of Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's damage control move.

The opposition party also alleged that the move shows that the case of security scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here might have links with the state home department.

The state government transferred Param Bir Singh, who faced flak over his handling of the Ambani bomb scare episode, from the post on Wednesday and appointed senior IPS officer Hemant Nagrale in his place.

Talking about the development, Leader of Opposition in state Legislative Council Pravin Darekar said, "The transfer of Mumbai police commissioner is a damage control move by the MVA government. I think the ongoing NIA probe could establish the links with the state home department as well. If someone from such high level is involved, the names will be out for sure."

"The government has been callous from the beginning of the entire episode. More explosive details are expected to come out," he said.

Ghatkopar MLA Ram Kadam said, "The BJP has been pressing for strong action against senior police officials involved in the episode from day one. This issue does not end here. We want more sensitive information to come out."

Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze is at the focus of a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the case related to the recovery of an SUV with explosives near Ambani's house in south Mumbai on February 25.

Waze, arrested in the case on March 13 for his alleged role in the crime, was attached to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of city police's crime branch till recently.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)