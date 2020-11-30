Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): A television actress has accused a casting director identified as Ayush Tiwari of rape and a case under section 376 has been registered at the Versova police station here on the basis of the former's statement.

According to a police official of Versova police station, the actress has complained that the accused raped her over a period of two years on the pretext of marriage.

The actress had registered the complaint on November 26.

The accused has not been arrested yet.

Further investigation is underway in the matter. (ANI)

