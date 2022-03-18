Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Two advocates were sent to judicial custody in connection with an extortion case in Mumbai on Thursday.

A senior official of the Mumbai police said, "Two advocates have been sent to judicial custody in connection with an extortion case. The remaining four including a woman are on the run and the police looking for them."

Also Read | Mod Narayan Singh, JD-U Leader, Assaulted for Molesting Woman in Bihar's Rohtas.

A case has been registered against all six accused at the Dindoshi Police Station in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)