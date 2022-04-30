Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing a 19-year-old girl, whose body was found at Versova beach in the western part of Mumbai a couple of days ago, a police official said.

The body of Sonal Shukla was found on Thursday after which police registered a murder case as she had been strangled with cable wire, he said.

"We arrested Mohammad Shahzeb Ansari (23), resident of Premnagar in Goregoan, on the basis of technical probe involving mobile phone calls and chats and also by questioning kin. The two were in a relationship which soured recently," he said.

The two had an argument and Ansari strangled her with a piece of cable wire, the official added.

