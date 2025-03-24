Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): Two security guards were injured after a fire broke out in a housing society in the Vidyavihar area of Mumbai on Monday morning.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a level 2 fire erupted in the society this morning but was duly controlled by the fire services.

"Fire is under control now," said the BMC.

No casualties or injuries have been reported from the incident as yet.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

Earlier on March 22, a fire broke out in a godown in the Shukrawar Peth area of Pune, Maharashtra.

Soon after receiving the information, the officials of the fire department immediately reached the spot with fire tenders and engaged in the firefighting operations. Upon the swift response, the fire was brought under control.

In a separate incident on the same day, a massive fire broke out in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Shiravane, Navi Mumbai. (ANI)

