Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI): To facilitate the participants of the Jio Mumbai Cyclothon 2023, the Western Railway will be operating two special local train services on the night of December 17.

The Virar-Bandra special trains will run from 1.30 a.m. to 4.12 a.m. on December 17.

Also Read | Parliament Security Breach: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP Says, 'Ruling Party Wants To Scare People in Name of Security'.

As per the Western Railway, "Participants will be allowed to take their bicycles on these local trains."

Taking to the social media handle X, Divisional Railway Manager-Mumbai Division of Western Railway posted, "On December 17, 2023, two special slow local trains will run between Virar and Bandra for the convenience of participants of the Jio Mumbai Sustainability Cyclothon."

Also Read | Baba Vanga Predictions for India 2024: From Natural Calamities to Cyber Attacks, List of Prophecies by Blind Mystic for New Year.

"The first train will depart from Virar at 01:30, and the second train will depart at 03:00. The trains will arrive at Bandra at 2:42 and 04:12 hrs, respectively," it said further.

Scheduled for Sunday, December 17, 2023, at the Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, the cyclothon event will celebrate fitness and champion sustainability and a greener lifestyle.

The event includes diverse cycling categories catering to varying skill levels.

The event, centred on the themes of sustainability and zero waste, is set to transform the daily lives of Mumbaikars by encouraging cycling for a healthier commute. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)