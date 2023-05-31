Mumbai, May 31: Police have arrested a man for allegedly setting a 20-year-old woman on fire, who is said to be critical, here in Mumbai's Dharavi area, officials said on Wednesday. According to the police, the woman was admitted to Sion Hospital in Mumbai with 70 per cent of burn injuries. "She is critical," the official said.

The accused has been identified as NandKishore Patel (20), "A man, Nandkishore Patel has been arrested for setting ablaze a 20-year-old woman in the Dharavi area of Mumbai," Mumbai police said. Pune Shocker: Man Sets Eight Vehicles Ablaze in Bid To Torch Estranged Wife's Two-Wheeler After Tiff in Kondhwa; Arrested.

Police said they have registered a case against the accused under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. "The woman has been admitted to Sion Hospital under critical conditions with 70 per cent of burn injuries, " said the official. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Sets Herself Ablaze at Police Station After Police Allegedly Deny To Lodge Complaint of Rape in Shahdol.

During the preliminary probe conducted by the police, it is learnt that the accused sprinkled an inflammable substance on the woman and lit a fire. An investigation has been started to find the exact cause behind the incident, police said. More details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)