Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) A 36-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide along with her 3-year-old son in Chunabhatti area of Mumbai, police said on Friday.

The woman and her child were untraceable from her parents' Chembur Lal Dongra home for the last two days and the suicide came to light at 2:30am on Friday, an official said.

CCTV footage of the vicinity led the police to a nullah near their home from where fire brigade personnel fished out the bodies of the woman and the child, he said.

A probe is underway to find out the reason why the mother took this extreme step along with her child, he said.

