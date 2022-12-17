Mumbai, Dec 17: A 32-year-old man has been booked for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage in Oshiwara, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.

This is the second rape case the woman, who is already married, has filed against the man, the official added. Pune Shocker: Woman Gets ‘High-Profile Sex Racket’ Offer Over Phone, Caller Says ‘Good Money for Maintaining Physical Relations With Rich Women’; Case Registered.

"She had filed a rape case in Kashimira police station in August, but the accused had got bail from a Thane court after submitting an affidavit that he would marry her. She has now filed a second case claiming the man raped her recently in a lodge in Jogeshwari," he said. Delhi: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Baraatis and Banquet Hall Staff in Paschim Vihar, Two Suffer Minor Injuries.

"She has also alleged the man beat her up demanding she withdraw the rape case filed in Kashimira in Thane district. We have registered a rape case and are probing further," the Oshiwara police station official said.

